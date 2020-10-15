Flu vaccine supplies are "tight" for Kildare GPs

GPs across County Kildare have been supplied with a ‘tight’ supply of flu vaccines and are prioritising vulnerable sectors of the population.

Newbridge-based Dr Brendan O’Shea said: “Kildare GPs have been supplied with what can only be described as a ‘tight’ supply of flu vaccine, typically enough for up to a week.”

The spokesperson for the Kildare Faculty of the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) added:

“It is understood that supplies internationally are also tight.



Vulnerable

“Many practices are preferentially calling in people with more complex medical histories, and will follow up with the remainder of the ‘at risk’ groups through the remainder of October and November.

“The children’s flu vaccine is also available and is delivered as a nasal vaccine for children aged from 2 up to their 12th birthday.

“Women who are pregnant should also be immunised.

“Keep an eye on your practices website or social media for updates or contact your practice if you feel you are among the at risk groups.”

The HSE said this year’s seasonal flu vaccine contains protection against four strains of flu virus which are recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as the strains most likely to be circulating this season.

The HSE said the children’s flu vaccine is given as a single spray in each nostril of a child’s nose.

A spokesperson said: “Your child can breathe normally while getting the vaccine.

“There is no need to take a deep breath or sniff.

“The vaccine is not painful and is absorbed quickly.

“It will work even if your child has a runny nose, sneezes or blows their nose after the vaccination.

“Most children need only one dose of the vaccine each year. Some children with chronic health conditions like chronic heart or lung conditions may need two doses. The doses are given four weeks apart if they have never had a flu vaccine.”

Flu can survive on worktops and objects, especially in low temper-

atures and low humidity. You can get flu by touching a surface with the virus on it and then touching your mouth, eyes or nose. Virus can live on a hard surface for up to 24 hours and a soft surface for 20 minutes.