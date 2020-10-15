Warning about fireworks as gardaí make seizure

Gardaí have issued a pre-Halloween warning to the public to be aware of the dangers of fireworks and the criminal penalties that apply.

Gardaí from Portlaoise Community Policing carried out a number of searches in the Portlaoise as part of Operation Tombola to tackle the sale of illegal fireworks.

Operation Tombola aims to prevent the importation, sale and distribution of illegal fireworks.

Gardaí have been involved in intelligence-led searches and seizures and visits to local car boot sales and markets.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Fireworks contain explosive materials and are potentially very dangerous if misused, especially high hazard fireworks (such as bangers, rockets, roman candles, cake/batteries or shells).

"It is an offence to possess unlicensed fireworks (other than low hazard fireworks, such as party poppers, sparklers etc), with intent to sell or supply and a fine of up to €10,000 can apply.

"It is an offence to throw or direct any ignited firework at a person or property and a fine of up to €10,000 can apply."

Gardaí added: "Please keep safe during this Halloween period."

Community gardaí based in Co Kildare have been visiting schools to inform students about the dangers of fireworks.

Clane Community Garda Shane Smyth visited Hewetson National School in Clane this week.

For Garda Halloween Safety Advice see this VIDEO.

Anyone with information on the illegal sale of fireworks should contact their local Garda station or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 - 666 - 111.