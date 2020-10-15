Newbridge Focus Ireland sleep out takes place on Friday night

Housing Action Kildare is holding its annual sleep out in Newbridge in aid of Focus Ireland to highlight the problem of homelessness.

It will take place tomorrow, Friday, October 16.

"Housing Action Kildare members will again for the fourth year be sleeping out (socially distanced) in Newbridge for Focus Ireland #ShineALightNight on homelessness in Ireland," said a spokesperson.

"There are many types of homeless - those who have to sleep on the street, those sleeping in cars, those sleeping on a friend or family member's couch or floor, or those having to share a room with strangers. There are others who will be worrying if their landlord wants to sell and they may face eviction. Everyone deserves a place they can call home, security, safety and peace of mind. Please help by donating what you can."

Click here to donate to Focus Ireland



