Cheers for Kildare beers

The Kildare based Rye River Brewing company has had another prize winning run at the 2020 World Beer Awards.

The Celbridge based company was recently crowned the most decorated independent craft brewery in the world for the second consecutive year.

Rye River won 30 awards in total.

Twenty-six of the awards were in the Taste category where its beers were judged alongside over 2,200 beers from more than 50 countries worldwide.

The remaining four awards were in the design category, where the brewery collaborated with Greenhouse to create packaging for their beers.

Rye River founder and CEO, Tom Cronin said: “What was achieved by Rye River at the 2020 World Beer Awards is something special. We were awarded 4 of the best beers in the world and 30 prizes overall. We are showcasing our brewery in Celbridge as one of the best independent breweries in the world and this is something to be very proud of.”

The company currently employs 57 people and produces over 30 multi beers, including exclusive brews for Lidl, Tesco and Dunnes Stores.

At the 2019 World Beer Awards, Rye River came away with twenty-two awards, including World’s Best American Style IPA for our McGargles Francis’ Big Bangin’ IPA. This year it increased its awards tally to thirty and retained the title for World’s Best American Style IPA, this time for Rye River Seasonal Miami J.

The company said it is the second time in three years McGargles Dan’s Double IPA has been awarded the title of Best IPA Imperial/Double in the World, having previously won in 2018.

The company said its biggest win this year was when McGargles Sean’s Export Stout was awarded the accolade of The Best Stout in the World.1