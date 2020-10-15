Longer commuting times continue for Kildare

People living in the Mid-East region of Ireland, which includes Kildare, remain the most likely to have longer commuting times to work.

Those in the Mid East are more likely to have an average one-way commuting time of one hour or more (19.4%) while those living in the Mid-West region were the least likely (5.6%), according a new survey by the Central Statistics Office, Labour Force Survey Bulletin: Main Place of Work and Commuting Time in 2019.

The average Irish one-way commuting time was 28 minutes, although it was higher for men (30 minutes) compared to women (26 minutes). This is higher than the 25 minute average for the EU27. Ireland ranked joint fourth highest for the average one-way commuting time among the EU27.

Those living in the Mid-East region - comprising Kildare, Meath, Wicklow and Louth - had the highest one-way commuting time (34 minutes) while those living in the Mid-West region had the lowest (22 minutes), last year.

This does not seem much different from the county Kildare figures recorded in the 2016 Census, 36.6 minutes, up from 34.8 minutes in 2011.

The 2019 survey found that in Ireland, those working in the construction economic sector had the highest average one-way commuting time at 40 minutes which is more than twice the average commuting time of 15 minutes for those working in the agriculture, forestry and fishing economic sector.

In Ireland, 24.5% of employed persons reported an average one-way commuting time of between 1 and 14 minutes while 29.6% reported cited a time between 15 and 29 minutes and 26.7% were between 30 and 59 minutes.

In late 2017, we reported Census 2016 figures which indicated that Kildare people going to work experienced longer driving times than most other counties in the State.

The average journey times to work or school between 2011 and 2016 increased by 5.3% for Kildare, the third highest percentage increase in the State over the five years.

In 2016, Kildare had the third longest journey times. Only Meath (37) and Wicklow (36.9) took longer.



