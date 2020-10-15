Kildare v Cavan clash to be streamed live on TG4

TG4 has confirmed that the Kildare v Cavan match on Sunday afternoon will be streamed live on the TG4 Player.

The Round 6 Allianz Football League match throws-in at 2pm in Newbridge and will be available live on https://www.tg4.ie/Live-2

The full match will also be shown deferred on TG4 at 5.40pm with commentary by Mac Dara Mac Donncha and Tomás Ó Flatharta.

The full line-up of matches for the weekend on 'GAA BEO' are as follows:

Saturday 17 October

1.45pm GAA BEO coverage begins

EirGrid All-Ireland U20 Football Semi-Finals

2.00pm Dublin v Tyrone - Live from Kingspan Breffni Park

4.00pm Galway v Kerry - Live from the LIT Gaelic Grounds, Limerick

Sunday 18 October

1.30pm GAA BEO coverage begins

Allianz Football League, Round 6

2.00pm Galway v Mayo, Live from Tuam Stadium

2.00pm Kildare v Cavan, Live from St. Conleth's Park, Newbridge https://www.tg4.ie/Live-2

And full deferred coverage also at 5.40pm on TG4

4.00pm Donegal v Tyrone, Live from MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey

Monday 19 October

7.20pm GAA BEO coverage begins

Tipperary v Clare

Live from Semple Stadium, Thurles (Throw-in at 7.30pm)

Bord Gáis Energy Munster U20 Hurling Championship Quarter Final

Saturday 24 October

Live on TG4

EirGrid All-Ireland U20 Football Championship Final

Allianz Football League - Division 2 (2pm throw-in)

Sunday 25 October

Live coverage from the 7th Round of the Allianz Football League

More information:

https://tg4.ie/en/irish-tv- schedule/sport-schedule/