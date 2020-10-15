Kildare v Cavan clash to be streamed live on TG4
TG4 has confirmed that the Kildare v Cavan match on Sunday afternoon will be streamed live on the TG4 Player.
The Round 6 Allianz Football League match throws-in at 2pm in Newbridge and will be available live on https://www.tg4.ie/Live-2
The full match will also be shown deferred on TG4 at 5.40pm with commentary by Mac Dara Mac Donncha and Tomás Ó Flatharta.
The full line-up of matches for the weekend on 'GAA BEO' are as follows:
Saturday 17 October
1.45pm GAA BEO coverage begins
EirGrid All-Ireland U20 Football Semi-Finals
2.00pm Dublin v Tyrone - Live from Kingspan Breffni Park
4.00pm Galway v Kerry - Live from the LIT Gaelic Grounds, Limerick
Sunday 18 October
1.30pm GAA BEO coverage begins
Allianz Football League, Round 6
2.00pm Galway v Mayo, Live from Tuam Stadium
2.00pm Kildare v Cavan, Live from St. Conleth's Park, Newbridge https://www.tg4.ie/Live-2
And full deferred coverage also at 5.40pm on TG4
4.00pm Donegal v Tyrone, Live from MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey
Monday 19 October
7.20pm GAA BEO coverage begins
Tipperary v Clare
Live from Semple Stadium, Thurles (Throw-in at 7.30pm)
Bord Gáis Energy Munster U20 Hurling Championship Quarter Final
Saturday 24 October
Live on TG4
EirGrid All-Ireland U20 Football Championship Final
Allianz Football League - Division 2 (2pm throw-in)
Sunday 25 October
Live coverage from the 7th Round of the Allianz Football League
More information:
