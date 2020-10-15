BREAKING: Man arrested in Kildare over Garda investigation into alleged bribery offences

The Anti-Corruption Unit, Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) carried out an arrest operation this morning in relation to an ongoing investigation into bribery in international business transactions.



A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested in Kildare and taken to Leixlip Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 for the investigation of offences contrary to the Prevention of Corruption Act 1906, as amended.



It is alleged that the arrested man, in his role as a procurement manager for a large retail business, received bribes from a supplier.



The retailer in question reported this matter to An Garda Síochána in March 2020 and are co-operating fully with the investigation.



Gardaí added: "No further information is available at this time. Investigations are ongoing."