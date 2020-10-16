Mix of showers and dry spells this weekend in Kildare

The weekend looks to be a mix of showers and dry spells according to Met Eireann.

According to the national weather forecaster, today will be largely dry with sunny spells and isolated showers through the day. Highest temperatures are expected to range from 11 to 13 degrees.

Showers will become more frequent overnight with mist in places thickening to fog by morning. Temperatures will range from 2 to 4 degrees.

"Tomorrow, Saturday, will be mainly dry with sunny spells, becoming increasingly cloudy through the day with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highest temperatures 10 to 13 degrees with moderate easterly winds," said the national forecaster.

Sunday is expected to be cloudy with rain or showers at times.

It's understood the rain will turn persistent later on in the day. Temperatures will range between 11 and 13 degrees during the afternoon, failling to between 8 and 11 degrees overnight.