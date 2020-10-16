Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, October 16

The death has occurred of Mervyn Thomas Molyneaux

Dara Park, Newbridge, Kildare

Ex-employee of Newbridge Silverware.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Husband of the late Kathleen and brother of the late Hubert, Joe and Johnny. Sadly missed by his loving children Mervyn, Ann, David and Patrick, son-in-law Mick, daughters-in-law Anne, Trish and Helen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Esther and Bernadette, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Mervyn Rest In Peace.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Mervyn's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website:

www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam.

The death has occurred of Paud (Patrick) Daly

St. Martin`s Avenue, Naas, Kildare

Chief Petty officer retired, Irish Naval Service. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of the late Kathleen. Sadly missed by his loving children Ann, John, Marion, Paul, Grace and Aaron, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Paud Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas, for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas. Paud's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Naas Parish website: www.naasparish.ie.

The death has occurred of Molly Boland (née Brennan)

Dublin 8, Dublin / Narraghmore, Kildare

Boland (née Brennan), Molly (Mary), S.C.R. Dublin 8 and late of Narraghmore, Co. Kildare. (October 14th 2020). Unexpectedly, but peacefully; beloved wife of the late Liam and loving mother of Anthony, Alma, Denis and John; sadly missed by her loving children, grandchildren Tim, Lucy, Alice, Ruth, Clodagh, Aisling, Claire and Liam, sisters Sr. Carmel and Gay, son-in-law Micheal, daughters-in-law Audrey, Vanessa and Grainne, extended family, wonderful neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

In line with Government / HSE advice and to ensure the safety of all Molly’s family and friends, a small private funeral will be held. Her family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew Molly would take some time to say a prayer or light a candle in her memory. Family flowers only please. Messages of support can be left in the online condolence book below.

To view Molly’s Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am, please see link attached:

https://mcnmedia.tv/iframe/f7f62bfa4ac6889cc9167ae31dda6ac94a291a29

he death has occurred of Susan Anne O'Brien

Barrington Court, Prosperous, Kildare / Donadea, Kildare

O'Brien, Susan Anne, Barrington Court, Prosperous and late of Cooligmartin Stud, Donadea, Co. Kildare, October 13th 2020, suddenly at home, much loved daughter of Kevin and Dorcas and much loved sister of Peter. Inconsolably missed by her loving father, mother, brother, sister-in-law Zhang Hui, nephew Dillon, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

A private Funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for Susan's family in the ‘Condolences’ section below.

The death has occurred of Carmel Percival (née Gorey)

Millicent, Clane, Kildare

Formerly of Allenwood South, Co. Kildare. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Christy. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Elaine, Ann-Marie, Carmel and Frances, grandchildren Jamie and Jessica, sons-in-law, sisters Dympna, Tess, Marie and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Carmel Rest In Peace

In line with government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at The Church of St. Patrick and St. Brigid, Clane for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Mainham Cemetery. Those who would like to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting condolences below. Carmel's Funeral Mass can be viewed at

https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/.



The death has occurred of James BELLAMY

Celbridge, Kildare / Ballyfermot, Dublin

BELLAMY, James (St. Raphael’s, John of Gods, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Ballyfermot) October 11th, 2020 (suddenly) at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved son of Mary and the late Raymond and dear brother of Ronnie, Brenda, Patricia, Raymond and the late Barry and William. Sadly missed by his loving mother, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, his close friends Declan, Philip and Mark, and all the staff and friends in St. Raphael’s.

R.I.P.

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. James’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online on Friday 16th October at 10am by following this link - https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”



