Newbridge pumpkin hunt proposed instead of trick or treating
Fun for kids
Let's go on a pumpkin hunt
A Newbridge teacher has put forward a fun alternative to trick or treating this Halloween to beat the Covid blues.
Whitewater Shopping Centre shared this idea of a pumpkin hunt on social media and said "What a great idea from a teacher at one of our local junior schools. The kids get to have some fun while keeping safe."
The teacher proposed: "We'd like everyone in Newbridge to put a picture of a pumpkin in the window of their house or shop. On Halloween week, the kiddies of our town can go on a pumpkin hunt with their grown up.
"Whenever they spot a pumpkin picture (or anything Halloweeny), their grown up has to put a treat in their bag. Times are tough, lets have some fun together. Put up your pumpkin pictures ...... and go hunting."
"As always, stay safe and follow Covid 19 guidelines."
