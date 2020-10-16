Emergency repairs at Co. Kildare water treatment plant to safeguard water supply

Irish Water and Kildare County Council are carrying out emergency repairs at Clogherinkoe Water Treatment Plant to safeguard the water supply.

There was a pump failure which is impacting customers in the area. While works are ongoing, customers will experience outages today until 5:30pm.

There is currently a water tanker at Clogherinkoe National School which will remain in place until repairs have been completed and supply restored.

"Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker and to boil water before use as a precautionary measure. Irish Water would also like to remind the public to adhere to all public health advice in relation to social distancing when collecting water from the tanker," it said.

"It may take 2-3 hours for normal water supply to fully return to all customers but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing."

Irish Water and Kildare County Council said it understood the inconvenience caused and thanked customers for their patience.

"Irish Water is working at this time, with our local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of drinking water and wastewater services," added Irish Water.

Customers can contact the Irish Water customer care helpline directly with any queries on 1850 278 278, open 24/7, or via Twitter @IWCare. Further updates will be posted to the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.