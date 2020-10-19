BREAKING: Disappearance of Jo Jo Dullard to be re-classified as murder probe

A Garda press conference in Newbridge later today will confirm the investigation into the disappearance of Jo Jo Dullard 25 years ago has been upgraded to a murder investigation.

The 21-year-old went missing from Moone in south Co Kildare in 1995.

A press conference will be held later this morning at the Town Hall in Newbridge to confirm the decision.

A Garda spokesperson said: "An Garda Síochána will be confirming that the investigation into the disappearance of Josephine "Jo Jo” Dullard is now classified as a murder investigation."

Gardaí and the Dullard family are expected to renew their appeal for anyone with information on Ms Dullard's disappearance to come forward.

Last November, Jo Jo’s sister, Kathleen Bergin attended a service to remember Jo Jo at the Missing persons Monument in the Castle Park, Kilkenny.

Every year on the anniversary of the disappearance, Jo Jo’s family, friends, relatives and neighbours gather at the monument to remember her.

Jo Jo was workin in Callan in Kilkenny and travelled to Dublin on Thursday, 9 November 1995.

She missed the last bus home that night so she took a bus to Naas and then hitched two lifts to get to Moone.

While she was in a phonebox in Moone telling a friend where she was, a car stopped for her and that was the last anyone heard from her.

The status of the case changed following an examination by the Serious Crime Review Team.

The case was examined by the Review Team, following a meeting between Ms Dullard's sister Kathleen Bergin and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.