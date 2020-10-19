Work to start soon on new Naas Town Hall cultural project

The contracts for the building of the Naas Library and Cultural Centre are currently being drawn up and it is hoped to have the contractor on site in the near future.

In a statement, Kildare County Council said the development of a new Library and Cultural Centre in the historic Town Hall will be a sustainable driver of heritage, cultural and amenity pursuits in a welcoming and attractive space at the heart of the town. “The current library located in the Harbour has outgrown the building due to the growing demands in Naas, this building will be repurposed for appropriate use.

The cost of the project will be €5.9m including the design, construction, fit-out and purchase of the library collections.

A quarter of the money has been ring fenced in Kildare County Council’s Capital Development Plan 2019-2021 and the remaining funding has been granted under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF).

The project will provide a library and cultural space meeting the needs of a modern community; transform a heritage building of immense historic significance into an iconic community resource and provide an impetus to transform the area surrounding Naas Town Hall.

It will provide 2,046 sqm of cultural and community public realm space delivered in the heart of the town broken into 1,275.3 sqm indoor space and 770 sqm of outdoor public realm space.

It will include library, digital (access to the latest technologies including 3D printing, virtual reality and digital and audio editing, offering space for technology, training and innovation), study/research areas, small and larger meeting rooms/lectures etc, community events (up to 140 people), employment/enterprise services, gallery/exhibition space and outdoor performance, market and workshop space.

It will also have equipment such as a height-adjustable adult-sized changing bench, a full room coverage ceiling track hoist system, a centrally located toilet bowl with space either side for transfers/assistants and a safe and clean environment.