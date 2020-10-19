Kildare's low pandemic payment increase this week

Kildare recorded the second lowest increase in the number of people receiving Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) in the week to October 20, according to the Department of Social Protection today (October 19).

There was a 4.3% increase to 10,474.

Only Dublin had a lower percentage increase at 1.7%.

The State increase was 6.7% with Kerry leading at 18.3%, followed by Mayo, Galway and Kilkenny (12.3%)

Meath saw a 6.6% rise and Offaly and Laois, a 5.5% and 5% rise respectively.

The October 20 figure is a 60% drop on the 26,100 getting the payment in Kildare on May 5 last, a difference reflected across all counties.

The Department of Social Protection said today it issued payments valued at €65.5 million, up from €61.4m last week, to 244,153 people in receipt of PUP.

The number of people receiving a PUP payment this week represents an increase of 15,295 on the 228,858 people paid last week.

In the past seven days, nationally, 3,950 people have closed their claim for the PUP. Of these, 2,526 (64%) have reported that they were returning to work.

Some 1,973 people will be receiving their final payment tomorrow, October 20.

The sector with the highest number of people receiving a PUP payment this week is Accommodation and Food Service Activities (79,369).

It is followed by Wholesale and Retail Trade (31,834) and Administrative and Support Service activities (23,273).

This week’s figures are in addition to the 211,492 people who were reported on the Live Register as of the end of September. All Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payments issued will be in recipients’ bank accounts or at their local post office tomorrow, Tuesday, October 20.