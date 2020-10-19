Alert over teenager (15) missing for ten days

Gardaí in Edgeworthstown are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15 year old Corry Farrell, who went missing on Friday, 9th October 2020. He was last seen in Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford.

Corry is described as being 5’ 6” in height, with a slim build, brown eyes and black hair.

When last seen on Friday afternoon 9th October, 2020 it is unknown what Corry was wearing.

Corry is known to frequent Mullingar.

Anyone with any information on Corry’s whereabouts are asked to contact Granard Garda Station on 043 6687660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.