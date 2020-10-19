Eirgrid to host webinar on new Kildare and Meath electricity project

EirGrid is hosting webinars this Thursday on the Kildare-Meath Grid Upgrade project, a new electricity project that will reinforce the network across Kildare and Meath.

The company is encouraging people who want to learn more about the project and the options being considered to register online for one of two webinars which take place on Thursday October 22.

Michael Mahon, EirGrid chief infrastructure officer, said they are making every possible effort to connect with the public. These webinars provide an opportunity for people to engage with the project team, learn about the options we are considering for the project and give us their view.

The project will add a high-capacity electricity connection between Dunstown substation in Kildare and Woodland substation in Meath. These are the end points for large amounts of power that is transported across the country on high-voltage power lines from Moneypoint in Clare.

The five options under consideration are connecting and up-voltaging two existing 220 kilovolt (kV) overhead lines; a 400 kV overhead line; a 220 kV underground cable; a single 400 kV underground cable; 400 kV underground cables along two separate routes.

The project team will consider feedback on all five options before making a decision on which one to take into the next stage of this project.

Michael Mahon added: "The project is reaching a critical point where we will soon determine the best option to bring into the next stage of the project. For more information on the project and how to register for the webinars, please visit www.eirgrid.ie/KildareMeath”

In addition or as an alternative to the webinars, EirGrid encourages members of the public to get in touch with Community Liaison Officer Gráinne Duffy on 085 887 4798 who will assist with any queries about the project.

The public consultation runs until December 14.