Kildare actor Mescal wearing "vintage Kildare GAA shorts" in glossy shoot

Kildare-born actor Paul Mescal’s latest glossy magazine photoshoot has seen the actor model “vintage shorts by Kildare GAA”.

The 24-year-old rose to fame following his portrayal of "Connell" in the hit series Normal People, which landed him his first Emmy nomination.



The Kildare native posed for the latest edition of GQ, showcasing a selection of stylish looks for the month men’s magazine, and sharing some of the snaps to Instagram.

It appears to be a seaside location and there's a solitary swan pictured in the background.

However, one look in particular has caught the eye of his Irish fans, as he wore what the publication described as “vintage shorts by Kildare GAA”.