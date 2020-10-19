Suspended sentence for cultivation of cannabis at Rathcoole farm building

A man caught working as a “gardener” in a cannabis grow house set up in a derelict farmyard building has been given a suspended sentence.

Devin Walker (35) was caught after the suspicious farmer noticed his electricity bill had risen.

Walker of Lakey Lane, Birmingham, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to cultivation of cannabis at Old Farm Yard, Johnstown Kennedy, Rathcoole, Co Dublin on November 26, 2018.

Garda Donal Donoghue told Karl Finnegan Bl, prosecuting, that the landowner became suspicious when his electricity went up and he noticed flash lights in the area of some derelict buildings in an old farmyard.

He contacted gardai who obtained a search warrant and attended at the scene. They heard voices and lights and observed Walker leave a shed carrying a bucket of water.

He ran back to the shed on seeing the gardai and they followed him inside to find three grow tents containing a total 140 cannabis plants and saplings.

Gardai estimate if all the plants were female and had grown to maturity they would have had an potential street value of €112,000 when harvested.

Gda Donoghue said Walker, originally from the Caribbean, came to Ireland from Birmingham and had been in the country for two or three months.

John Griffin BL, defending, said Walker had a relationship with a woman in Ireland and had been travelling back and forth to the UK. He said his client became involved with a peer group he should not have and got involved in this activity.

He asked the court to take into account his client's guilty plea, the fact he did not gain financially and was a low-level operative. He said Walker had learned from his mistake.

Judge Martin Nolan said someone had thought to take advantage of the derelict farm sheds and started a cannabis growing operation but accepted Walkers was at the lowest level, irrigating and feeding the plants. He noted Walker had no previous convictions and was unlikely to re-offend.

Judge Nolan imposed a three year sentence which he suspended in full.