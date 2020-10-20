Weather Warning in place in Kildare until 3pm today

A Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for Kildare and all of Leinster remains in place until 3pm today.

Forecasters said heavy rain at times is expected with a risk of local flooding.

Rainfall totals of around 20mm to 30mm were expected over Monday and Tuesday.

The warning is valid until 3pm today.

Rainfall data for yesterday showed that almost 35mm fell at the Claremorris weather station in Co Mayo.