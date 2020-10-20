Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, October 20

The death has occurred of Florence Patricia (Pat) BEATTIE (née Mulvagh)

Garvouge, Prosperous, Kildare

Beloved wife of the late Billy and mother of the late Norman. Sadly missed by her loving son Reg, daughters Gillian and Audrey, son-in-law Ray, grandchildren Nova, Dain, Ross and Tarah, great-grandchildren Joshua and Jessica, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

"May She Rest In Peace"

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page below.

The death has occurred of William Gray

Timolin, Kildare

Gray, William (Timolin, Co. Kildare) 11th July 1933 -18th October 2020, in his 88th year. Predeceased by wife Beryl and son David, lovingly remembered by his sister Rita, sons Des, Alan and Brian, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandson, relatives and friends.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions a private family Funeral Service will take place at 3pm on Tuesday (20th October) in St. Mullin's Church, Timolin. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Murphy

"17th Lock", Landenstown, Sallins, Kildare / Prosperous, Kildare

Murphy, Michael (Mick), "17th Lock", Landenstown, Sallins, Co. Kildare, October 15th 2020, peacefully at home, deeply regretted by his loving wife Marcella, sons Michael, Conleth, Joe, Leo & Vinnie, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Vincent, sisters Eileen & Vera, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions regarding public gatherings in regards to Covid 19, a private family Funeral will take place. Those wishing to extend their condolences to the family may do so in the condolences section below. Those wishing to view the service my do so on www.prosperousparish.ie at 7pm on Tuesday and 11am on Wednesday. As a mark of respect and in light of current restrictions, people are invited to form a socially distanced guard of honour on route from Michael's home on Tuesday evening, to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and Saint Joseph, Prosperous, for 7pm. House Private Please.

The death has occurred of Slawomir (Slavic) Semrau

College Farm, Newbridge, Kildare

Semrau, Slawomir (Slavic), College Farm, Newbridge, & late of Chelmno, Poland, 17th October 2020, (peacefully) at Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Danuta, his daughter Lucyna and all his work friends & colleagues at KTL Naas, extended family, relatives & friends.

May Slavic Rest In Peace

A private family family will take place due to advice on public gatherings. Removal from Anderson & Leahy Funeral Home, Newbridge to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish, Newbridge for 11 oc Mass on Wednesday (max 25 people in the church). Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Those who would have liked to attend but due to the current restrictions cannot can leave their condolences below.

Slavic's Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam.

The death has occurred of Nuala Cogan (née Horan)

Newtown, Maganey, Kildare

Peacefully at Home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Tommy, brothers Micheal and Eamonn, sisters Laurie and Ann. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Carol, Jackie, Lorna and Aish, sons-in-law Joe, Gerry and Alan, granddaughter Emma, grandson Lee, brothers John and James, sisters Jo and Angela, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

MAY NUALA REST IN PEACE

Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings,a private funeral for family and close friends will take place.

Reposing in her home on Monday from 2pm until 8pm for family and close friends. Removal on Tuesday to The Church Of The Assumption,Castledermot, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Followed by burial in Coltstown Cemetery If you like to leave a personal message in the condolences section below. Nuala's funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/ParishesofNarraghmoreandMoone/