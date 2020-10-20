Drop in Newbridge houses prices

House prices in the Newbridge area appear to have dropped since last year according to analysis of sales figures for the three months from July to September this year.

The figures from the Property Price Register show 51 sales for the three months, down from 61 sales for the same period in 2019.

The 2020 sales totalled €13.4 million, almost a drop of a quarter on the €17.5m for 2019.

The average house price was €263,320, down 8% on the 2019 price of €287,411.

The median price, which is the middle price in the range, was €243,500, a 6% drop on the equivalent €258,500 for 2019.