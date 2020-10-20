Kildare nursing home has Covid case

A Kildare nursing home has told residents that it has had a case of Covid 19 in the home.

Last Friday, families of residents of the Parke Nursing Home in Kilcock were told by the nursing home that there had been an outbreak of Covid 19.

It said that tests were being carried out and it was awaiting results.

The nursing home told the families that it has followed all the public health guidance and its Covid 19 Response Plan was activated.

It said staff and residents had been tested and it was waiting for the results “over the next few days.”

It would communicate with families as soon as practicable this week.

The nursing home has not yet responded to a request by this publication for more information.