Covid-19 rates have shot up across Co Kildare with Newbridge now second highest town

Rates of Covid-19 has shot up in some parts of Kildare, new figures reveal.

Case numbers and incidence rates per 100,000 of population have been released for the two-week period up to October 12.

Each town has seen a jump in infection levels and the trajectory is likely to have gone upwards since then.

The average for the 26 counties is 177.2 per 100,000 of population.

The Local Electoral Area (LEA) with the highest rate in the county is Maynooth and its 71 cases translates to an incidence rate of 238.8 per 100,000.

In the previous two-week period up to October 5, Maynooth recorded 24 confirmed cases or 80.7 per 100,000 population.

Newbridge has seen a steady increase to 79 cases and an overall rate of 222.6 per 100,000.

Previously, Newbridge had 40 cases or an 112.7 incidence rate.

Third highest is Celbridge, where there were 34 confirmed cases with a rate of 157.2 per 100,000.

In Naas, there were 72 cases and a LEA rate of 184 per 100,000.

In Leixlip, there were 26 cases with a LEA rate of 163.9.

Athy had 34 confirmed cases and a rate per 100,000 of 128.1.

Clane saw 27 cases and had a rate per 100,000 of 95.

Kildare experienced 18 cases during the two week period and had a rate per 100,000 of 70.

The figures are contained in a Government map providing a visualisation of the incidence rate per 100,000 population of confirmed cases notified in the previous 14 days at LEA level.

The information portal is a collaboration between the HSE, Ordnance Survey Ireland, the All-Island Research Observatory, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, the CSO, the Health Intelligence Unit and the Department of Health.