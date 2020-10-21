Downpours and strong winds created difficult driving conditions yesterday
Strong winds and water logged surfaces caused poor driving conditions yesterday which caused a risk of road collisions.
Dublin Fire Brigade Firefighter/Paramedics from Swords and Finglas responded to this collision on the M1 yesterday afternoon.
Two lanes were closed as the incidents was dealt with. No injuries were reported.
Take care driving as the road conditions are challenging today.
