New €1.2m extension to National School approved by Council

Permission has been granted for a 41.2m extension to Two Mile House National School.

Being planned is a community building consisting of a mixed-use community hall with toilets.

The structure will be connected via a glass atrium to the existing school.

Phase 2 of the development involves the construction of a single-storey community building to adjoin the community hall.

This building will consist of meeting rooms, a kitchen, sport equipment storage rooms, offices, reception and ancillary rooms.