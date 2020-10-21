New €1.2m extension to National School approved by Council
FILE PHOTO
Permission has been granted for a 41.2m extension to Two Mile House National School.
Being planned is a community building consisting of a mixed-use community hall with toilets.
The structure will be connected via a glass atrium to the existing school.
Phase 2 of the development involves the construction of a single-storey community building to adjoin the community hall.
This building will consist of meeting rooms, a kitchen, sport equipment storage rooms, offices, reception and ancillary rooms.
