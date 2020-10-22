Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, October 22

The death has occurred of Carmel McNamara

Woodlands East, Castledermot, Kildare



Carmel McNamara, Woodlands East, Castledermot, Co. Kildare – 21st October 2020; Dearly loved youngest daughter of Martin and Shirley and much loved sister of Brian and Louise; She will be greatly missed by her heartbroken family, relatives and many friends.

May Carmel Rest in Peace

In line with Government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral for family and close friends will take place in The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot, on Saturday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Coltstown Cemetery (max 25 people in church)

House strictly private, please.

The death has occurred of Catherine O'Donoghue

Walkerstown, Nurney, Kildare / Clane, Kildare



O' Donoghue, Catherine, Walterstown, Nurney and late of Loughbollard, Clane, Co. Kildare. October 20th 2020. Suddenly at home. Deeply regretted by her loving partner Pat, daughters Sabrina and Linda, son in law Derek, sister Trish, sister in law Laura, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nephews, relatives and friends.

REST IN PEACE

Due to recent Government restrictions regarding Covid 19, a private family funeral will be held. Those wishing to send their condolences may do so in the section below. Those wishing to view the Funeral Service may do so on Saturday at 10:30am on www.claneparish.comd

The death has occurred of Charles (Lal) BURKE

Monkstown, Dublin / Kildare



BURKE (Monkstown and late of Kildare) October 19, 2020 (peacefully) in the loving care of his family and all the staff of Ashford House Nursing Home, Dun Laoghaire. Charles (Lal), beloved husband of the late Imelda (Mel), loving father of David, Caroline, John and the late Allen; Sadly missed by his sons, daughter, son-in-law Eamonn, daughter-in-law Collette, his adored grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Remembering also his late daughter-in-law Gillian.

In accordance with current Government guidelines and in the hope of keeping our friends and family safe, Charles’s Funeral will take place privately Saturday, October 24, at 10am and can be viewed online at www.dalkeyparish.ie.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílís

The death has occurred of Alan ELLIOTT

Castledermot, Kildare / Ballyfermot, Dublin



Alan Elliott, The Cottage, Plunketstown Lower, Castledermot, Kildare and formerly of Whitethorn Park, Palmerstown and Landon Road, Ballyfermot, passed away unexpectedly, on October 19th, 2020, at his home.

He will be sadly missed by his loving sons Ryan and Nathan, brother Jason, sister-in-law Majella, aunts, uncles, niece Jennifer, extended family and friends.

May Alan Rest In Peace.

In an effort to reduce the spread of Covid-19, a private family funeral will take place on Thursday, October 22nd at 11.30 a.m. in The Church of the Assumption, Castledermot, followed by burial in Newlands Cross Cemetery.

To view Alan's Funeral Mass please use the following link

https://youtu.be/AcHxjNPB2ig.

The family would like to thank you for your sympathy and support at this difficult time.

