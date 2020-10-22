Dry day ahead in Kildare

There is some good news today with the rain expected to stay away for most of the day.

According to Met Eireann it will stay dry across most areas for daylight hours.

"However, it will gradually cloud over. It will be cool, with highest temperatures of 10 or 11 degrees Celsius," said the national weather.

Wet weather is expected tonight as a band of rain continues to move eastwards across the country. Lowest temperatures are expected to range from 5 to 8 degrees Celsius.

Tomorrow is also expected to be dry during the day.