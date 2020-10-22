Progress on social housing plan for former ESB site



A second feasibility study is currently being prepared by consultants for the ESB site in Leixlip, local councillors have been told.

At the October 16 meeting of the Celbridge-Leixlip Municipal District, members were told that a second study of the Main Street site, was being prepared by consultants appointed by the social housing body, Cluid.

This was based on the feedback received from the internal departments within Kildare County Council.

Questions were raised about the site by Cllrs Bernard Caldwell and Joe Neville.

The feasibility study is due to be completed by tomorrow, October 23, and “a follow up meeting will then be scheduled with the internal departments of Kildare County Council with the view that the core objectives in the feasibility can be agreed so that the design can develop based on those objectives.”

Officials said: “The tender for the Design Team was issued and is currently in the tender validity period. An appointment will not occur until the outcome from the feasibility study is concluded so that clear direction can be given to the Design Team.”

The expected appointment date for a Design Team is November 2020 but this is “subject to a successful conclusion of the feasibility study following feedback from the internal departments within Kildare County Council.”

The former ESB site was bought by Kildare County Council over fifteen years ago. There has been much discussion about it and over the years there were calls for the area to be used as a temporary parking area, to help bring business into Leixlip.

Recently, there have been suggestions that small retail units and parking could be located there but the more likely scenario is that the State supported approved housing body will place houses there, possibly around 25 of them.