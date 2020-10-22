Witness appeal for suspected hit and run in Clane

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in regards to a suspected hit and run road traffic collision in Clane, yesterday, 21 October.

An investigation began after a 34-year-old male cyclist was discovered with injuries on the R403 Dublin Road, in Longtown North, Clane at approximately 1.40pm.

It’s understood he was struck by a passing vehicle that failed to remain at the scene. The injured man was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or with camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to contact Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station 045-884300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.