Clear day expected in Kildare today with odd shower

Weather forecast

Today is expected to be mainly dry across many areas with sunny spells and the odd shower, according to Met Eireann.

The national forecaster said the highest temperatures will range 10 to 12 degrees Celsius.

Tonight is expected to be very wet and windy. Some localised flooding is possible with high winds generated by strong to gale force south to southwest winds. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees Celsius.