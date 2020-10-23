New book on Maynooth College

A new publication on Maynooth College is due out next month.

“We Remember Maynooth -A College Across Four Centuries.”

The publication comes on the 225th anniversary of Maynooth College and is published by Messenger Publications.

It is about an institution that has held a singular place in modern Irish church history and includes stories, reminiscences and the history of this institution to thousands, as it evolved across the four centuries spanning its existence.

There are contributions by current and former faculty and alumni, including Eamon Martin, Mary O’Rourke, Frank McGuinness, Susan McKenna-Lawlor and Liam Lawton, among many others.

The book is edited by Professor Salvador Ryan, Professor of Ecclesiastical History and Reviews Editor, Irish Theological Quarterly, Pontifical University, St Patrick's College, Maynooth, and John Paul Sheridan.

Professor Ryan said plans for the book are at an advanced stage and that the volume should appear on November 1.

He said this collection has grown to be far larger than they initially envisaged. “It is over 500 pages and a great deal more sumptuous.”

Professor Ryan said Messenger Publications “has done a superb job in producing what, we hope you will agree, is an extremely handsome volume which, apart from the wonderful articles therein, can be appreciated in its own right as a thing of beauty. We believe it is a fitting tribute to the College's 225 years.”

Professor Ryan said that given the current situation with COVID, they have no news yet of a launch, or, indeed, what format such a launch might take but they would update people in the coming weeks as to what decision has been taken on this.

He said that for alumni, this book is “a gem” but “it will also serve as a very important source for both Irish religious history and, indeed, county Kildare local history, in time to come.”

“We Remember Maynooth - A College Across Four Centuries.”

The hardback 512pp book costs €50 but there is a reduction of €10 if one orders before 31 October 31. See www.messenger.ie