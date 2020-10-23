Kildare TD seeking vouchers to be included in Stay and Spend tax credit scheme

The Stay and Spend tax scheme is being amended to help with cash flow into pub, restaurant and hotel business, a Kildare North TD has said.

A change is being to allow vouchers to be included in the scheme.

Fianna Fáil TD James Lawless said he has been working with the Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath to amend the Stay and Spend Scheme.

The scheme aimed at consumers to help drive sales in the hospitality sector during the off-season which has been negatively impacted as a result of COVID-19.

Deputy Lawless said it will provide a maximum of €125 in income tax credits to tax-payers who spend up to €625 in restaurants, pubs, hotels, B&Bs and other qualifying businesses, from Autumn 2020 through to Spring 2021, including over the Christmas period.

Deputy Lawless said he was working with Allan Shine from Kildare Chamber of Commerce on improving this scheme during the current level 5 restrictions. “I have raised directly with Minister Michael McGrath TD about extending the scheme to cover vouchers for participating businesses.

“People could purchase vouchers now for these businesses and redeem them when the current restrictions are lifted thereby ensuring some cashflow into these businesses. Minister McGrath agreed with this suggestion and is amending the scheme accordingly,” concluded Deputy Lawless.