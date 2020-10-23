Clocks change as winter time arrives on October Bank Holiday

Clocks change this weekend marking the start of official winter time.

On Sunday, October 25 the so-called daylight saving time ends. At 1 am, clocks have to be turned back one hour.

The Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee TD made the official public announcement.

"Winter time will commence at 1 am on Sunday, October 2020. Clocks and watches should be put back one hour at that time," she announced.

Sunrise and sunset will be about one hour earlier on 28 Oct 2018 than the day before. There will be more light in the morning.

Winter time will end at 1 am Greenwich Mean Time on Sunday, March 28, 2021.

A European Commission survey on clock change in Europe in 2018 showed that 84% of respondents are in favour of putting an end to the bi-annual clock change.

The European Parliament voted to bin daylight savings altogether in March 2019; however, the decision still has to be ratified by member states and the European Council.