Man on Kildare sex assault charges

A 48 year old man has appeared at Naas District Court in connection with sexual assault charges on family members.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reason and to protect the injured parties, appeared at the October 21 sitting of the court.

The man was remanded on continuing bail until February 3 next for a Book of Evidence to be produced by the State. It is alleged there were three victims involved, aged from eight to eighteen at the time of the six offences between 1994 and 2010 at a location in Kildare and another in Waterford.

Judge Desmond Zaidan was told that the alleged victims are nephews of the man.

One of the offences, including relates to oral sex.