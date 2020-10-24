Kildare Farmers Market must find new home

Kildare County Council is looking for a new home for the Naas Farmers Market.

Up to relatively recently the market has been based at Naas Town Hall but with a major library and community project planned for there the Farmers Market needs a new home.

At the council’s Naas Municipal District meeting on October 20, Cllr Colm Kenny, the new Green councillor, asked for an update on securing a long-term home for the Naas Farmers Market?

Mairead Hunt, from the Planning and Strategic Development Department, said that research is underway in terms of market trader’s requirements, frequency of trading, variety of offering, and potential scale of the market. “Once this work is complete a market layout will be drawn up, allowing for appropriate social distancing and the traders requirements. This plan will then inform the size of the area needed for the market on both a temporary and permanent basis and identify potential suitable locations,” she said.

The meeting was told that council officials have walked the town with representatives from the Farmers Market and have looked at a number of areas, including the back of the Town Hall, Abbey Street, the Potatoe market and McAuley’s Place.

The pros and cons of each of these are being examined.

The meeting heard that sixteen stall holders would sign up and there could be seven to eight more by Christmas.

Members were told officials will put up a “draft plan to tease out the options.”