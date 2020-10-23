More funding for co-op housing in Kildare to help those who are struggling

Co-operative Housing Ireland has launched its ‘No Place like Home' in Kildare to highlight the importance of home during Covid-19.

The campaign focuses on the lived experiences of its members during the pandemic and what having a secure home means to them.

One such member is Amanda Kielthy from Robertstown who moved into her new home with her partner Daragh and children earlier this month.

Speaking about the move she says, “When I told my daughter Áine, who’s six, that we were moving again her first reaction was, ‘oh no, we’re not moving again.’ I had to explain to her that this was going to be our forever home. She couldn’t believe it because it was our sixth move in five years."

Amanda and Daragh’s story is not uncommon for many of CHI’s members. They experienced eviction when landlords told them they were selling up and had to share with Daragh’s parents for four months. Daragh’s brother and his brother’s partner and child were also living at home at the time, it was a squeeze for them all.

Discussing No Place like Home, Chairperson of Co-operative Housing Ireland (CHI) Pearse O'Shiel said, “Home has become more important than ever during this pandemic. It’s where we live, but also where we work and where we seek refuge from the virus."

O'Shiel continues, “Covid-19 has highlighted the necessity for a safe, secure and affordable home which Co-operative Housing Ireland offers. We want everyone to have this security. Tuesday’s Budget 2021 announcement had a number of key elements that will help to progress this: firstly a commitment to 12,750 new social homes and increased capital funding, secondly, €65m for retrofitting public and social homes, and thirdly, for the first time ever, a budget category specifically for affordable housing of €110m. We’re awaiting details, but this could be the good news story for people excluded from social housing and who cannot afford to buy or access the private rented sector.”

Speaking about her expeience of renting versus her new CHI home, Amanda says,“The cost of renting has been overwhelming. One of the houses we rented had previously been €900 per month a few years prior to us moving in, but it was rented to us for €1,250. With CHI, our rent is determined off household income which provides real security to our family.”

2019 was a landmark year for CHI, with the organisation delivering 371 new homes throughout the country, 50% more than the previous year, furthering its mission to become a vibrant national organisation with a footprint across the country.

Co-operative Housing Ireland achieved significant progress in terms of diversification of funding last year, having secured finance from a domestic pillar bank [Bank of Ireland] to the value of €17.083m which contributed significantly to funding the largest single development delivery of any Approved Housing Body in 2019.

Kieron Brennan, CEO of Co-operative Housing Ireland said, “We’re delighted to say we are on track for similar growth in 2020, despite the pandemic.”