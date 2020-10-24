PHOTOS: Gardaí raid illegal "sheeben" in Kildare with beer taps, big screen TV and pool table

As part of Operation Navigation, Gardaí conducted a search of a suspected Shebeen premises operating near Athy yesterday evening.

Gardaí said an investigation began after Gardaí in Athy became aware through social media that this premises was operating contrary to the Liquor Licensing Regulations and that members of the public were congregating there in contravention of the Health Act 1947.

A Garda statement said:

"At approximately 8pm on Friday, 23rd October, 2020, Gardaí conducted a search under warrant of the suspected Shebeen premises and located a fully operational bar in a repurposed state.

"The premises was fitted with a bar, stools, tables, chairs, 70 inch flat screen television, and a full size pool table.

"There were several beer taps on the bar, along with an under bar cooler and kegs. There was also a smoking area, store room and toilet on the premises.

"During the course of this search, Gardaí seized five kegs of beer, a significant amount of spirits and bottled beers, and various bar equipment (taps, gas and coolers).

"A full investigation is now underway into this matter and files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

"An Garda Síochána would appeal to anyone with information about the operation of illegal Shebeen’s to contact their local Garda Station.

"The COVID-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to continue to save lives."