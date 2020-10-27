LATEST: Naas Hospital had highest number of new Covid-19 patients in the 24 hours up to last night

There were six new patients admitted to Naas General Hospital with Covid-19 infections in the 24 hours up to Monday evening, figures have shown.

This was the highest total of any hospital in the country during this time period, according to HSE data.

The closest in numbers was University Hospital Kerry in Tralee with four admissions.

The overall total of 18 confirmed cases at Naas Hospital moves it into seventh position currently of hospitals with the most confirmed cases.

However none of these patients were in ICU beds.

As of last night, Cork University Hospital has the most confirmed cases with 30 followed by Cavan Hospital with 27 and Tallaght, Beaumont and Connolly with 26, 25, and 24 cases respectively.

Over recent weeks, Naas Hospital rarely recorded higher than five confirmed cases.

Up to 8pm on Monday evening, there were also 10 suspected Covid-19 cases at Naas Hospital. None of these were in ICU beds.

There were six patients admitted with Covid-19 infections in the 24 hours up to Monday evening, figures have shown.

This was the highest total of any hospital in the country, according to HSE data.

The closest was University Hospital Kerry in Tralee with four admissions.

The overall total of 18 confirmed cases at Naas moves it into seventh position of hospitals with the most confirmed cases.

However none of these patients were in ICU beds.

Cork University Hospital has the most confirmed cases with 30 followed by Cavan Hospital with 27 and Tallaght, Beaumont and Connlly with 26, 25, and 24 cases respectively.

Over recent weeks, Naas rarely recorded higher than five confirmed cases.

Up to 8pm on Monday evening, there were also 10 suspected Covid-19 cases at Naas Hospital. None of these were in ICU beds.

This is the second highest of any hospital after St James' Hospital in Dublin.