Mass testing of staff continues after outbreaks in Naas Hospital wards

There have been outbreaks of Covid-19 at two Naas Hospital wards, including the Lakeview psychiatric unit.

The Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) have confirmed weekend reports that at least 18 staff and nine patients had tested positive for the virus, following the transfer of an infected patient from Dublin. The male patient had tested negative on his arrival, but subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

Mass testing of hospital staff is currently underway. The PNA told the Leinster Leader that staff and families were under severe pressure at Lakeview and they wanted the HSE to do something about it. A spokesperson said were expecting an update on the situation at Naas today (Tuesday, October 27).

Asked for an update yesterday, Bank Holiday Monday, the HSE told the Leader: ”The HSE cannot comment on individual cases."

It said: “An outbreak in a healthcare setting is called when there is a minimum of two positive contacts. In accordance with HPSC guidelines, an Outbreak Control Team has been convened and continues to work with Public Health and Occupational Health to manage the response to a Covid-19 outbreak on two wards in Naas General Hospital and in The Inpatient Acute Psychiatric Lakeview Unit, based on the grounds of Naas General Hospital.

“The outbreaks in the acute hospital are separate to the outbreak on the psychiatric ward and are being managed to ensure hospital services can continue in a safe environment. Covid-19 testing and contact tracing of both staff and patients is undertaken to ensure the protection of public health. Any staff identified as close contacts of Covid 19 cases are asked to isolate.

“Plans have been developed to support continuity of services and guide senior management to identify the level of impact on service and staff.”

The Irish Examiner said it understood that the outbreak at the psychiatric unit was traced to a male patient, who had been transferred to Naas from Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown on Saturday, October 10.

The man was reported to be was wandering around the hospital for three days and was swabbed until Sunday, October 18, the newspaper report said.

He was only isolated and moved to the medical unit after his test came back positive on the following day, Monday, October 19. Mass testing of the hospital’s staff body was due to take place.