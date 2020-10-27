Part of key route in Newbridge to be closed for 5 weeks

Kildare County Council said it was taking advantage of lower traffic levels during Level 5 restrictions to schedule works on the Athgarvan Road in Newbridge.

Irish Water, in partnership with the council, is working on the Upper Liffey Valley Sewerage Scheme which is building a new wastewater network in several locations in Newbridge and Naas.

Construction will begin along the Athgarvan Road October 27 until December 1.

To facilitate the safe delivery of these works, road closures will be required and no through traffic will be allowed on the Athgarvan Road.

Pedestrian, business and local access will be maintained via selected routes and diversion routes will be clearly signposted.

The current phase of works are due to be completed in February 2021.

Irish Water and the Council apologised for any inconvenience these necessary works may cause.

The issue was raised at last week’s Kildare Newbridge Municipal District meeting and councillors agreed to allow the works proceed in order to take advantage of lower than normal traffic levels in Newbridge town due to the Level 5 restrictions.

This project forms part of a significant €38 million investment in the wastewater network in Kildare that involves laying 18km of new sewers to improve the wastewater network and safeguard the environment.

The project is essential as the current wastewater infrastructure is unable to support the needs of the area.

Irish Water official Olive Marshall said: “Irish Water is committed to investing in the wastewater treatment infrastructure in Kildare to support the needs of the growing population and to safeguard the environment.

“These works are part of the Upper Liffey Valley Sewerage Scheme, a €38 million project that is needed to provide east Kildare and the surrounding areas with the infrastructure needed to support the building of houses, schools, attract new industry and allow companies to expand and grow.”

Irish Water said its construction works will be carried out in a controlled and safe manner, abiding by all public health measures during Level 5 restrictions in keeping with Government and HSE guidelines to protect workers, their families and the broader community.