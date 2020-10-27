Major €8m homes plan for Prosperous includes maisonettes
FILE PHOTO
A planning application was submitted to Kildare County Council for the construction of 38 new homes in Prosperous.
The planned properties are a mix of different residential styles.
The proposed dwellings in the Curryhills area will consist of 12 two-storey semi-detached houses.
Also in the designs are two 2 two-storey detached houses.
Plans include one two-storey block containing four maisonette units and two two-storey terraced blocks containing 10 houses each and one garage with access to parking to rear of houses.
The proposed development also includes all associated ancillary site works.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on