Covid-19 Checkpoint has Express Lane for HGVs and HSE workers on N18

Gardaí operating a Level 5 Checkpoint on the N18 have installed an Express Lane for HGVs and HSE workers.

Since the introduction of new restrictions almost a week ago, Gardaí have mounted an extensive network of Operation Fanacht checkpoints across the country including on the N7 and N4 in Co Kildare.

Gardaí posted a photo of a Covid-19 checkpoint on the N18 at Laghile, Cratloe, Co Clare following the introduction of an express lane for HGV’s and HSE workers.

Gardaí added: "HSE workers are requested to show their identification/work badges to avail of express lane."

Gardaí said dozens of static checkpoints on motorways will be supplemented by hundreds of rolling checkpoints on main and secondary roads.

Garda HQ quoted data from Transport Infrastructure Ireland which said the volume of private cars on major routes nationally has decreased by 14.5% following the introduction of Operation Fanacht when compared with traffic levels during the week before the Operation commencing.

There will also be high visibility community engagement patrols by Gardaí in parks, natural beauty spots, and public amenities.