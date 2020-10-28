Kildare Gardaí appeal over burglary in which cash and jewellery were taken

Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a house in the Distillery Lane area of Leixlip at approximately 10am on Wednesday, October 21.

An undisclosed amount of cash and jewellery were reported to have been taken.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on Saturday in relation to this investigation.

Gardaí said he was detained at Leixlip Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He was subsequently released without charge on Sunday. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Lexilip Garda Station on 01 666 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.