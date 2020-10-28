BREAKING: Two children among three dead bodies found at Dublin home

Gardaí are currently at the scene of an incident at a residential property in South Dublin.

Three bodies have been discovered at the scene, which is in an estate.

Gardaí have confirmed two of those bodies are the children, the third is that of a woman.

The scene has been preserved and an investigation is underway.

It's understood that Gardaí were alerted after neighbours became concerned.

RTE is reporting that officers forced their way into the properties and found the bodies of a woman - believed to be a mother - and two children, a boy and a girl aged between six and 11.

The State pathologist has been requested to attend and carry out a preliminary examination of the bodies at the scene.