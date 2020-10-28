Judge praises Kildare businesses for battling through Covid-19 restrictions

Judge Desmond Zaidan has praised business people across County Kildare who are showing resilience during the current Level 5 restrictions as well as during previous lockdowns.

The judge was speaking during the annual licensing court at Naas District Court when business premises apply to renew licences to serve alcohol or other purposes.

Solicitors applied for various licence renewals on behalf of clients such Kill GAA Club, Edenderry Golf Club, Two Mile House GAA Club, Millicent Golf Club in Clane, the Hamlet Court Hotel in Johnstownbridge, the Glenroyal Hotel in Maynooth, Kildare House Hotel and Goban Saor in Kildare town and Picadero's restaurant in Maynooth.

Judge Zaidan said: "It's a credit to these people with these very difficult conditions at the moment with the pandemic. They are being told to lock their doors and turn away business.

"They are doing their best to survive through all this and it is a credit to them."

Under the Level 5 restrictions, only essential businesses will be allowed to be open to the public.

Bars, cafes and restaurants (including hotel restaurants and bars, are closed except for take away food or delivery only.

Hotels, guesthouses and B&Bs may remain open, but only to support provision of essential services.