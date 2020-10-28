Dail told Kildare school board is appointing a new contractor to make the building weatherproof

The Board of Management of the Mercy Convent primary school in Naas is in the process of appointing a new contractor to make the building weatherproof, the Dail has been told.

It also heard that it has cost almost €300,000 to secure the Sallins road site.

Kildare North TD, Catherine Murphy, raised the question in July and again more recently, asking the Minister for Education the status of the new school.

The Minister said on October 13 that the Board of Management of Mercy Convent School has been through the formal dispute resolution process. It resulted in April of this year of the ending of the obligation of the main contractor to complete the construction of the new school building.

“The Board of Management and its Design Team have carried out a full assessment of the partially constructed building and are in the process of appointing a contractor to make the building weather-proof,” said the Minister.

The Dail was told that the Design Team has also started to draw up tender documents to hold a tender competition to appoint a completion contractor as soon as possible.

Deputy Murphy also asked the Minister for Education about the subcontracts and the amount paid to secure the site since March 2020.

The Minister said that in general all subcontractors employed on education sector building projects are employed directly by the main contractor or indirectly by the main contractor through other subcontractors. “It is a matter for all subcontractors to agree terms and conditions and a schedule of payments with the main Contractor as their direct employer. Neither the client, in this case the Board of Management of the school, nor my Department is a party to those contractual arrangements.”

The Minister said that the Mercy Board of Management, supported and advised by the Department, has been through the formal dispute resolution process under the Public Works Contract resulting in the termination of the obligation of the main contractor to complete the construction of the new school building. “The specific issue of payments to subcontractors raised by the Deputy are contractual matters between those sub-contractors and the main contractor.”

She added: “The amount paid in site security to date is €296,176. This and other costs associated with the completion of the school will be set against the Bond when the project is completed.”

Last April, we reported that a new contractor was being sought for the extension.

Planning permission was given in January 2014 and it was estimated that the construction work would take two years to complete but parents were told that the project was in “serious delay” and was supposed to have been completed in March 2019.

There had been “a number of disputes” relating to the works and a dispute resolution process had taken place.

Legal advice had been sought as well as advice from the Department of Education before deciding to embark on the search for a new contractor.

In April also, the contractor, PJ McLoughlin, told the Leader that the company was in dispute over payment and “we are currently in a dispute resolution process to try and resolve outstanding issues to secure amounts due”. The company said it was committed to completing the works in a timely fashion, but that it must be paid for works completed up to that point.