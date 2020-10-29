TRAFFIC: Breakdown on M7 causing delays amid wet driving conditions

9.20pm UPDATE: The breakdown was later moved to the Hard Shoulder and then cleared.

There is a breakdown on the M7 eastbound between the Naas exits Junction 10 and Junction 9 in the middle lane.

There are westbound delays on the M4 approaching Junction 7 Maynooth.

Roads are wet across the country this morning.

When driving in such conditions, you are advised to slow down and keep well back from other road users.

A Status Yellow Rain Warning is in place for all of Connacht and also counties Donegal, Clare, Limerick, Kerry and Cork until 6am tomorrow. Only drive through standing water if you know it's not too deep for your vehicle.

A Status Yellow Wind Warning has been issued for counties Galway and Mayo today from 10am to 3pm.

Wind-blown debris is likely so take care on all routes. Be mindful of other road users, especially cyclists and pedestrians.