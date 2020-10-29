Wallet taken from car parked for 60 minutes in Kildare town
FILE PHOTO
Gardaí are investigating a theft from a parked car in Kildare town on Tuesday evening.
A motorist parked along the Greyabbey Road close to Aldi supermarket between 8.30pm and 9.30pm.
A break-in occurred at the grey coloured Volkswagen Passat car during this time.
A wallet with cash and bank cards and other personal belongings was taken.
Gardaí at Kildare Garda Station are investigating and have appealed for information on the incident.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on