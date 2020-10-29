Wallet taken from car parked for 60 minutes in Kildare town

Gardaí are investigating a theft from a parked car in Kildare town on Tuesday evening.

A motorist parked along the Greyabbey Road close to Aldi supermarket between 8.30pm and 9.30pm.

A break-in occurred at the grey coloured Volkswagen Passat car during this time.

A wallet with cash and bank cards and other personal belongings was taken.

Gardaí at Kildare Garda Station are investigating and have appealed for information on the incident.