Aldi stops selling non-essential goods like toys, clothes and other items due to Level 5 restrictions

Aldi Ireland has postponed all non-essential product 'Specialbuy' promotions and removed all non-essential products currently on sale in the ‘middle aisles’ of its 144 Irish stores.

The decision follows further clarification from the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation regarding the classification of essential and non-essential retail.

Last week, Aldi went ahead with its Specialbuy sale on children's toys and said it had introduced a "store marshal" to manage customer numbers.

Aldi said Specialbuy offers on essential products, such as Christmas food, beverage and DIY will continue to go on sale each Thursday and Sunday for our valued customers to ensure they can access the essential products they need.

Niall O’Connor, Aldi Group Managing Director, said:

“Irish families have relied on Aldi for their groceries and other essential household items over the past eight months. Ensuring our customers can continue to do so comfortably and safely is our number one priority.”

“While we understand customers may be disappointed that they will not be able to purchase previously advertised Specialbuy offers at this time, I would like to thank them for their understanding and patience. We are working hard to reschedule these fantastic products once restrictions are lifted to ensure everyone can get everything they need for Christmas in Aldi.”

“We will continue to ensure our award winning range of essential products is available to all our customers, and this will not affect our plans to deliver the Amazing Aldi Irish Christmas that all of our customers deserve.”

Aldi has extended the opening hours of its 144 Irish stores in the run up to Christmas to ensure shoppers can do all their Christmas shopping quickly and safely, at a time that suits them best. Aldi stores across the country will be open at 8am at Christmas for the very first time. Extended opening hours for late shoppers also, with the majority of stores open until 11pm on Christmas week.

Aldi said it has implemented a series of safety measures across its 144 Irish stores including a traffic light system controlling customers numbers in stores and protective screens at tills.