No money identified for north Kildare recycling centre



Kildare County Council has not got any money yet for the planned recycling facility in north Kildare.

Plans have been drawn up but finance has not been “identified,” councillors have been told.

Cllr Joe Neville asked at the October Celbridge-Leixlip Municipal District Committee meeting that council officials provide the members with an update on the status of the recycling area proposed for north Kildare.

He was told that Planning (Part 8) for the proposed facility at Kilmacredock Upper/ Castletown, Celbridge was approved by the members in November 2019. “The Environment Department is considering a number of options to provide the facility, noting that funding has not yet been identified,” said the report.

The search for a site has been going on for some time. In April 2014, for example, the county council decided to abandon plans for a proposed recycling plant in Celbridge.

Councillors were told by officials six years ago they were not going to proceed with plans to create a plant at Mooretown opposite the Salesian College school.

At that time a nearby site close to the M4 motorway was ruled out but is now the chosen location.

There had been opposition to the Mooretown site and the plan would not have got through the legal Part 8 process, councillors heard in 2014.

Cllr Neville told us this week that he was curious about the plans and put in a question at the Municipal District meeting. “It has been dragging on a bit.”

Now with the Greens in government with Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, Cllr Neville (FG) said he hoped work on the centre could go ahead.

We were show the plans around a year ago and everyone seemed happy with them, he said